Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,849 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $22,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.24. 1,826,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.87.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

