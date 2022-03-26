Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $21,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Aptiv by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

