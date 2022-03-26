Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 1,763 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,654,000 after acquiring an additional 561,631 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.43. 2,355,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,646. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.63 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.53 and a 200 day moving average of $208.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

