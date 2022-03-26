Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 45,617 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,617 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises approximately 2.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Trade Desk worth $57,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,408,000 after acquiring an additional 408,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after buying an additional 819,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. 8,408,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,809. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.65, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

