Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, an increase of 531.7% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Braveheart Resources stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,961. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About Braveheart Resources (Get Rating)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

