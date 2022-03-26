Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, an increase of 531.7% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Braveheart Resources stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,961. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
About Braveheart Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braveheart Resources (RIINF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.