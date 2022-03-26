Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $85.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.91.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

