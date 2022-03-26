Brickley Wealth Management Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

