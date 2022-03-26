Brickley Wealth Management Has $34.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 7.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $34,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,789,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,579. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

