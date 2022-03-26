Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Post $9.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $9.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.55. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $5.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $37.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.00 to $39.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $33.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.87 to $34.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average is $187.61. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

