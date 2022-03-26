Brokerages Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 205,061 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,042. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

