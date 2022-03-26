Brokerages Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.10. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCFT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

MCFT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 97,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.