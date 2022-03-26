Brokerages Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.28. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after acquiring an additional 106,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abiomed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Abiomed by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $318.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.08 and its 200-day moving average is $325.91.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.