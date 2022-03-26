Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,354,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 4,027.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $16.87 on Friday, hitting $219.57. 1,647,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,847. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.