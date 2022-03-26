Brokerages Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) to report $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.60. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $44,101,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.61. 1,268,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

