Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Hess posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $10.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 988,427 shares of company stock valued at $94,798,651. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $85,842,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,365. Hess has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

