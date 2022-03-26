Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to Post $1.72 EPS

Analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HZO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE HZO traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.65. 272,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $934.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.77.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $367,541 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.