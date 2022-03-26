Brokerages Expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post $2.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) to report $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $3.28. Meta Platforms reported earnings of $3.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year earnings of $12.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $15.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $17.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meta Platforms.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $221.82 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Platforms (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.