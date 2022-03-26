Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT at $50.67

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

