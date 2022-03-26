Brokerages Set FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Price Target at $19.33

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

FREY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FREY stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

