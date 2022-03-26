Brokerages Set FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Price Target at $19.33

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
FREY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
FREY stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.
FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
