Brokerages Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) PT at $111.58

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

