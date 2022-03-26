Brokerages Set L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) PT at $169.33

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.33.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($167.03) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($189.01) to €173.00 ($190.11) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 149,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

