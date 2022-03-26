Brokerages Set SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Price Target at $657.00

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $657.00.

SALRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SALRF remained flat at $$66.35 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 222. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

