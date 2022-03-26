Brokerages Set SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Price Target at $657.00

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $657.00.

SALRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SALRF remained flat at $$66.35 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 222. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34.

SalMar ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF)

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.