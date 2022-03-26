Brokerages Set Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Price Target at C$2.31

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

TMQ traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$1.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.05. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.070511 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.