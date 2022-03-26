Brokers Issue Forecasts for Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on JSPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,215,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.