Brokers Offer Predictions for Summit Materials, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Summit Materials in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37).

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of SUM opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 25.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.