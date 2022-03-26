Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,162,000 after purchasing an additional 920,006 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $16,628,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $12,636,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3,465.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 205,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $49.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

