Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Lowered to “Hold” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.88.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -182.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 41,831 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 244,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 555,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 18,365 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.