Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Downgraded to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.25.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

TSE BEP.UN opened at C$49.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.64 billion and a PE ratio of -62.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$39.24 and a one year high of C$55.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -195.24%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.