BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

BRP has increased its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years. BRP has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BRP to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $77.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

