BTIG Research Raises Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $28.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 66,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 509,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

