Burleson & Company LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.23. 4,495,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,710. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $91.16 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

