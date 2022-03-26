Burleson & Company LLC Has $17.86 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up about 2.6% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC owned about 0.08% of Pinterest worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $368,411,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Pinterest by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,131 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 390,969 shares of company stock worth $11,352,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,078,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217,753. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

