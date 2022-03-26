Burleson & Company LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 39,294,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,590,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

