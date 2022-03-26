Burleson & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,382 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the quarter. UiPath comprises 1.0% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

PATH traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 5,978,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,245. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,061,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

