Burleson & Company LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NIKE by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.55 and its 200-day moving average is $153.61. The company has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

