Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of BNR opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.71). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 156.90% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 12,960.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 155,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

