Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 22.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 242,542 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of ET opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

