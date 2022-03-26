Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,394 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 32.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.28 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

