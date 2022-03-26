C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after buying an additional 248,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

