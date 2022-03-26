Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

