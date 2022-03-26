Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Down 7.3%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.83. 60,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 36,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $179.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.