Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

PANR stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -142.22. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 146.86 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.30.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total value of £350,000 ($460,768.83).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

