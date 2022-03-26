Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Canon stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canon will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $551,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 99.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 18.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

