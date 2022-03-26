Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Price Target to $2.00

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 392.37% from the company’s current price.

XELA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51). On average, research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 474,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

