Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Trading Up 2.2%

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 46,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 81,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $65.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a negative return on equity of 112.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 11,750.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

