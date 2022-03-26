Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) Critical Review

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) and Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardinal Health and Cosmos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Health $162.47 billion 0.10 $611.00 million $1.91 30.35 Cosmos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Cardinal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cardinal Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Cosmos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cardinal Health and Cosmos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Health 2 6 1 0 1.89 Cosmos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardinal Health currently has a consensus target price of $56.22, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than Cosmos.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Health and Cosmos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Health 0.32% 94.02% 3.22% Cosmos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cardinal Health beats Cosmos on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The segment also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products; and offers medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers, as well as provides pharmacy management services to hospitals. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products and devices that include exam and surgical gloves; needles, syringe and sharps disposals; compressions; incontinences; nutritional delivery products; wound care products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns, and apparels; fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supply products; and electrode product lines. The segment also distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers; and assembles and sells sterile, and non-sterile procedure kits. It has a collaboration agreement with Journey Biosciences, Inc. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Cosmos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Prime Estates and Developments, Inc. and changed its name to Cosmos Holdings Inc. in November 2013. Cosmos Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

