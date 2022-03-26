Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

CRDL has been the subject of several other reports. started coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

