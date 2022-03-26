CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.33 Million

Brokerages predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) will report sales of $48.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $45.80 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $45.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $193.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $198.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $199.40 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $207.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. 424,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 143.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

