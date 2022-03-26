CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.33 Million

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Brokerages predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) will report sales of $48.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $45.80 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $45.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $193.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $198.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $199.40 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $207.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. 424,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 143.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.