Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.19.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

