Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.11 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.810-$8.970 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $94.63 on Friday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Carter’s by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

